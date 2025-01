⚡️ BREAKING Plane Crash in South Sudan Kills 18

A passenger plane crashed near Unity oil field in South Sudan, killing 18 of 21 onboard, local media report.

Other recent crashes include an Iranian Air Force plane in Hamadan (pilots survived), a Citation 525 crash in Brazil(1… pic.twitter.com/DCfL8D6Nqx

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) January 29, 2025