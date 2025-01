Újabb hat túszt enged szabadon a Hamász, Izrael pedig visszaengedi északi otthonaikba a gázaiakat

Arbel Yehud (29) was taken hostage with her boyfriend, Ariel Cunio, in Kibbutz Nir Oz on 10/7. Her home was pillaged, her dog was killed, and her brother Dolev was murdered while defending their kibbutz.

She is a loving aunt and a gentle soul.

Say her name. #bringthemhomenow pic.twitter.com/i5lFXcCNCM

