Nem keresi tovább a skót rendőrség a rejtélyes körülmények közt eltűnt magyar testvérpárt

CCTV footage has confirmed two sisters missing in Aberdeen made an earlier visit to the bridge where they were last seen. Eliza and Henrietta Huszti were last seen at the Victoria Bridge on 07/01. More here: https://t.co/nDST8s6D0f pic.twitter.com/v67HWEYXlg

— Police Scotland North East (@PSOSNorthEast) January 17, 2025