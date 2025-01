Kerekesszékében menekült el a kaliforniai tűzvész lángjai elől a deréktól lefelé lebénult férfi

When Galen Buckwalter, who is paralyzed from the waist down, had to flee the Los Angeles fires, his accessible van was in the shop. He drove his wheelchair a mile through the dark, debris-covered streets to get to safety. STORY: https://t.co/W65H0CZYIL pic.twitter.com/jcvOZ1s5p6

— WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) January 15, 2025