Mínusz 50 fokban rendeztek maratont Oroszországban, felismerhetetlenné fagytak a résztvevők

🇷🇺The extreme race was held in Yakutia at a temperature of -50 degrees.🥶

Participants ran with portraits of their relatives who participated in the Great Patriotic War, in honor of the 80th anniversary of the Victory.

Part of the funds raised from the event will be used to… pic.twitter.com/YWCeulbIek

— Tibo91 (@Tibortibor15) January 12, 2025