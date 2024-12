Kaliforniában emberek ezreit menekítették ki az erdőtűz miatt

A state hit by continuous #fires. Here is the new #Terrible forest fire in #Malibu, #California,#USA (10.12.2024).The police have always ruled out acts of voluntary #sabotage. And in any case they wouldn’t say so. But there are really so many fires pic.twitter.com/cFJBKVPYiW

— Donato Yaakov Secchi (@doyaksec) December 10, 2024