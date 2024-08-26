Több mint száz ember kellett evakuálni egy lángokban álló épületből Londonban

A tájékoztatás szerint 225 tűzoltót riasztottak a kereskedelmi célokat is szolgáló lakóépülethez, ahol nagyszabású mentőakciót indítottak az esetlegesen bent rekedt emberek fellelésére.

epa11565548 Firemen on the site of a fire at a block of flats in Dagenham in east London, Britain, 26 August 2024. Four people were treated on scene by London Ambulance Service crews, and two taken to hospital after a fire at a block of flats on Freshwater Road in Dagenham, London Fire Commissioner Andy Roe said in a statement. More than 80 people were evacuated as 40 fire engines and around 225 firefighters tackled the fire, and a full investigation into the fire and its cause began, the statement added. EPA/ANDY RAIN