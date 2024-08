Izraelben bejelentették a Hamász katonai vezetőjének halálát

Muhammad Deif, the ‘Osama Bin Laden of Gaza,’ was eliminated on 13.07.24. This is a significant milestone in the process of dismantling Hamas as a military and governing authority in Gaza, and in the achievement of the goals of this war.

The operation was conducted precisely and… pic.twitter.com/WCgL5fBkEC

— יואב גלנט – Yoav Gallant (@yoavgallant) August 1, 2024