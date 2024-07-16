Műsorújság
HU
EN
RO
#EU soros elnökség #Trump-merénylet #foci-Eb 2024 #Ukrán válság #kánikula

Rendkívüli

Késes támadást ért egy járőröző terrorelhárító katonát Párizsban

Gál Kinga: A bojkott egyértelműen Ursula von der Leyen választási kampányának része

lead_image
Forrás: MTI
2024.07.16. 07:22

Főoldal / Külföld

Az Európai Bizottság bejelentette, hogy bojkottálni fogja a magyar EU-elnökséget, ami egyértelműen Ursula von der Leyen bizottsági elnök választási kampányának része – írta Gál Kinga, a Fidesz európai parlamenti (EP-) képviselőcsoportjának elnöke hétfőn az X-en.

Hozzászoktunk már, hogy különösen Magyarország ellen használja az uniós intézményeket politikai zsarolásra és nyomásgyakorlásra – tette hozzá.

Ez elfogadhatatlan, és szembemegy az európai együttműködés lényegével – hangsúlyozta Gál Kinga.

Kapcsolódó tartalom

Kiemelt kép: Ursula von der Leyen, az Európai Bizottság elnöke (Fotó: MTI/EPA/Keystone/Alessandro Della Valle)

EU soros elnökség Gál KingaUrsula von der Leyen

Ajánljuk még

 