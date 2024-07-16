Gál Kinga: A bojkott egyértelműen Ursula von der Leyen választási kampányának része

The @EU_Commission announced that it will boycott the Hungarian Presidency of the Council. This is clearly a part of @vonderleyen’s election campaign. We have become used to her using the EU institutions, especially against #Hungary for political blackmail and pressure. This is…
— Kinga Gál (@kingagalMEP) July 15, 2024
Hozzászoktunk már, hogy különösen Magyarország ellen használja az uniós intézményeket politikai zsarolásra és nyomásgyakorlásra – tette hozzá.
Ez elfogadhatatlan, és szembemegy az európai együttműködés lényegével – hangsúlyozta Gál Kinga.
Kiemelt kép: Ursula von der Leyen, az Európai Bizottság elnöke (Fotó: MTI/EPA/Keystone/Alessandro Della Valle)