🚨🇺🇦BREAKING: OIL TRUCK COLLISION IN UKRAINE KILLS 14, INCLUDING CHILD

An oil truck collided with a minibus in western Ukraine, killing 14 people, including a 6-year-old child, and leaving a single survivor in serious condition.

The crash occurred in the Rivne region.

Source:… pic.twitter.com/hwEF8sKcjQ

— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) July 6, 2024