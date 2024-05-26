Medencéből kiugrott, kétségbeesett delfinen segítettek a nézők

Megdöbbentő felvétel látott napvilágot, amelyet a Nemo nevezetű delfináriumban rögzítettek a fehéroroszországi Minszkben. A medencéből az egyik emlős kiugrott, egyenesen a nézőtérre, majd tehetetlenül forgolódott a szárazföldön.
@dailymail Shocking footage has emerged of an aquarium dolphin twitching on the ground after leaping out of its pool and into a seating area where people were watching it perform. The clip was filmed at Minsk Dolphinarium Nemo in Belarus, and shows the helpless mammal lying on the auditorium’s floor next to its pool. Other dolphins can be seen swimming inside the tank, but appear to be distraught, with three popping their heads over to check on their stranded friend. #dolphins #minsk #belarus #aquarium #sea #animals ♬ original sound – Daily Mail
Ekkor a nézők közül többen gyorsan a delfin segítségére siettek. Ponyvára tették, majd együttes erővel megemelték és visszahelyezték társai közé a medencébe.
A mentőakció alatt a többi delfin aggódva figyelte bajba jutott társát, majd mikor újra együtt voltak, boldogan köszöntötték egy közös úszással.