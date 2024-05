Ukrajna győzelemhez segítéséről beszélt Antony Blinken Kijevben

Ukraine and Russia were close to a peace deal in spring 2022 but Ukraine rejected it?

This is one of the favorite lies promoted by Russia and its sympathisers to shift the focus… and blame.

However, a closer look at the facts reveals that the whole story does not hold water. pic.twitter.com/uaWh8pTdIS

— Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) May 14, 2024