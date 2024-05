Első futómű nélkül landolt egy Boeing a repülőtéren

🇺🇸BOEING CARGO PLANE CRASHES ON ISTANBUL RUNWAY!

A Boeing 767 cargo plane crashed upon landing in Turkey after its landing gear failed. #Turkey

The plane attempting an emergency landing, smashing down into the runway and scraping its nose along the concrete.

The Airport… pic.twitter.com/3BK1XHp9OG

— WORLD AT WAR (@World_At_War_6) May 8, 2024