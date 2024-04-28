Műsorújság
HU
EN
RO
#Választás 2024 #gyermekvédelem #CPAC Hungary #Szenes Iván #illegális migráció

Aktuális

Tizennyolcan lettek milliomosok az ötös lottó sorsolása után

Premier League: Bennmaradt az Everton

Forrás: MTI
2024.04.28. 05:45

Főoldal / Külföld

Az Everton 1-0-ra nyert a Brentford ellen az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 35. fordulójának szombati játéknapján, így a liverpooli gárda sorozatban a 71. szezonjában is első osztályú marad, annak ellenére, hogy az idény közben pénzügyi szabálytalanságok miatt nyolc pontot levontak tőle.

A győztes gólt a szenegáli Idrissa Gueye szerezte a hatvanadik percben. Csapata sorozatban negyedszer győzött házigazdaként.

Premier League, 35. forduló:

Everton-Brentford 1-0 (0-0)

Aston Villa-Chelsea 2-2 (2-0)

korábban:

Fulham-Crystal Palace 1-1 (0-0)

Manchester United-Burnley 1-1 (0-0)

Newcastle United-Sheffield United 5-1 (1-1)

Wolverhampton Wanderers-Luton Town 2-1 (1-0)

West Ham United-Liverpool FC 2-2 (1-0)

vasárnap játsszák:

Bournemouth-Brighton 15.00

Tottenham Hotspur-Arsenal 15.00

Nottingham Forest-Manchester City 17.30

A tabella:

1. Arsenal 34 82-26 77 pont

2. Manchester City 33 80-32 76

3. Liverpool FC 35 77-36 75

4. Aston Villa 35 73-52 67

5. Tottenham Hotspur 32 65-49 60

6. Manchester United 34 52-51 54

7. Newcastle United 34 74-55 53

8. West Ham United 35 56-65 49

9. Chelsea 33 63-59 48

10. Wolverhampton 35 48-55 46

11. Bournemouth 34 49-60 45

12. Brighton 33 52-54 44

13. Fulham 35 51-55 43

14. Crystal Palace 35 45-57 40

15. Everton 35 37-48 36

16. Brentford 35 52-60 35

17. Nottingham Forest 34 42-60 26

18. Luton Town 35 48-77 25

19. Burnley 35 38-70 24

20. Sheffield United 35 34-97 16 – már kiesett

AZ Evertontól nyolc, a Nottinghamtől négy pontot levontak.

Kiemelt képünk: MTI/EPA

labdarúgás EvertonPremier League

Ajánljuk még

 