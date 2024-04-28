Premier League: Bennmaradt az Everton

A győztes gólt a szenegáli Idrissa Gueye szerezte a hatvanadik percben. Csapata sorozatban negyedszer győzött házigazdaként.
Premier League, 35. forduló:
Everton-Brentford 1-0 (0-0)
Aston Villa-Chelsea 2-2 (2-0)
korábban:
Fulham-Crystal Palace 1-1 (0-0)
Manchester United-Burnley 1-1 (0-0)
Newcastle United-Sheffield United 5-1 (1-1)
Wolverhampton Wanderers-Luton Town 2-1 (1-0)
West Ham United-Liverpool FC 2-2 (1-0)
vasárnap játsszák:
Bournemouth-Brighton 15.00
Tottenham Hotspur-Arsenal 15.00
Nottingham Forest-Manchester City 17.30
A tabella:
1. Arsenal 34 82-26 77 pont
2. Manchester City 33 80-32 76
3. Liverpool FC 35 77-36 75
4. Aston Villa 35 73-52 67
5. Tottenham Hotspur 32 65-49 60
6. Manchester United 34 52-51 54
7. Newcastle United 34 74-55 53
8. West Ham United 35 56-65 49
9. Chelsea 33 63-59 48
10. Wolverhampton 35 48-55 46
11. Bournemouth 34 49-60 45
12. Brighton 33 52-54 44
13. Fulham 35 51-55 43
14. Crystal Palace 35 45-57 40
15. Everton 35 37-48 36
16. Brentford 35 52-60 35
17. Nottingham Forest 34 42-60 26
18. Luton Town 35 48-77 25
19. Burnley 35 38-70 24
20. Sheffield United 35 34-97 16 – már kiesett
AZ Evertontól nyolc, a Nottinghamtől négy pontot levontak.
