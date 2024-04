Elárulta titkát a világ jelenleg élő legidősebb férfija

Liverpool-born John Tinniswood is officially the world’s oldest man at 111 years and 223 days according to @GWR The previous title holder died in Venezuela on Tuesday aged 114.John who lives at The Hollies rest home in #Southport attributes his longevity to his Friday chippy tea! pic.twitter.com/ctyibf99D2

— BBC Merseyside (@bbcmerseyside) April 5, 2024