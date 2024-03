Már azt hitte megússza – több mint húsz év után lepleződött le a tettes

#Alabama man arrested decades after reporting wife missing

Dwight Mills reported his wife, Sharon Mills, missing in Dec 2001. A month later she was found deceased in #Florida.

Dwight Mills is charged with murder & abuse of a corpse.#13thjuror @BrandiNChurch #JusticeForSharon… pic.twitter.com/jObk2ca2wN

