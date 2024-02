Tarolt az Oppenheimer a BAFTA-gálán

Cillian Murphy on winning the BAFTA for Best Actor:

“Oppenheimer was this colossally knotty complex man, he meant different things to different people. One man’s monster is another man’s hero. That’s why I love movies, as a place to interrogate & investigate that complexity.” pic.twitter.com/7FwwIDrHXq

