Rekkenő hőségben, több ezer birkával és marhával a fedélzetén vesztegel egy megfeneklett hajó Ausztrália partjainál

There is *one vet* for 15 THOUSAND stressed, exhausted sheep & cattle trapped inside the MV Bahijah, now enduring a heatwave in filthy pens they’ve been stuck in for weeks.

And there was no independent observer on this ship.

What do you think it’s like for the animals on board? pic.twitter.com/NRrTgt1vBg

— Animals Australia (@AnimalsAus) January 30, 2024