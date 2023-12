Újabb részletek derültek ki Orbán Viktor és Zelenszkij találkozójáról

I had a productive phone call with Minister of Foreign Affairs of 🇭🇺 Péter Szijjártó. As a follow-up to the conversation between 🇺🇦 President @ZelenskyyUa and Prime Minister of 🇭🇺 @PM_ViktorOrban, we are working to organize a meeting between the two leaders in the near future.

— Andriy Yermak (@AndriyYermak) December 28, 2023