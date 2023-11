Elpusztult „a világ legszomorúbb elefántja”, aki egy betonból készült kifutóban élte le az életét

Rest in Paradise Mali 😢🐘

Mali, the elephant in Manila Zoo passed away at 3:45 pm on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

Believed to be almost 50 years old, Mali was first brought to the Manila Zoo in 1977 when she was just 3 years old and was a gift by Sri Lanka to the Philippines. pic.twitter.com/rVtwufxrle

