Idomárja rémülten nézte az utcákon kóborló oroszlán befogását

Today, in #Ladispoli, near #Rome, a lion escaped from the circus & was wandering around residential streets. Thankfully, the big cat was captured & tranquilized.

Wild animals should not be used for entertainment in circuses or any other shows. 🚫🎪🐘

Via: @onevoiceanimal pic.twitter.com/n7wl6l9aof

— World Animal News (@WorldAnimalNews) November 11, 2023