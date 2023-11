Öten is alig bírtak el egy hatalmas, közel százkilós kígyóval

Kilencvenkilós szalagos tigrispitont fogtak be a floridai Big Cypress Nemzeti Rezervátumban.

A 198-pound Burmese python fought five men before it was captured in Florida.

“It was more than a snake, it was a monster,” Conservationist Mike Elfenbein told CBS News. https://t.co/RYzAMKkEQz

