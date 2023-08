Novák Katalin beszámolt az ukrán elnökkel való megbeszélése alatt elért eredményekről

Glad to welcome @KatalinNovak_HU in Ukraine.

I am grateful for President Novak’s visit and participation in the Third Crimea Platform Summit.

We discussed Ukraine’s EU and NATO integration, as well as ways to develop our bilateral relations.

🇺🇦🇭🇺 pic.twitter.com/6DGZ5rJoqZ

— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 23, 2023