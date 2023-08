Peking felszólította Manilát, hogy távolítsa el szándékosan zátonyra futtatott hadihajóját a Dél-kínai-tengerről

#China wants the BRP Sierra Madre ship (moored to Ayungin Shoal) removed

The Chinese wolf pretending to be a victim ⬇️

China has accused the US of supporting the Philippines’ “unlawful, provocative behavior” in the South China Sea as it claimed that Manila has “yet to fulfil”… pic.twitter.com/uYN6ReaC9Z

— Indo-Pacific News – Geo-Politics & Defense News (@IndoPac_Info) August 8, 2023