#Ukraine: A Ukrainian battery control post of the Skyguard Aspide air-defense system was destroyed by a Russian Lancet loitering munition near Muzykivka, #Kherson Oblast.

This system was originally transferred by Italy and not by Spain as was widely claimed earlier today. pic.twitter.com/gkw6PZPmiY

— 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) July 23, 2023