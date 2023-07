Putyin-Lukasenka találkozó: a fehérorosz elnök a Wagner-csoport Lengyelországba „kirándulásával" viccelődött

⚡️During the meeting with putin, Lukashenko said that the “Wagner” mercenaries began to stress him – they want to go for Poland.

“Let’s go on an excursion to Warsaw and Rzeszów!” – Lukashenko quotes the statements of the Wagner mercenaries.

