Joe Biden első nőként Lisa Franchetti tengernagyot szánja az amerikai haditengerészet élére

.@POTUS ‘s historic nomination of Adm. Lisa Franchetti as Chief of Naval Operations, making her the 1st woman to hold that post if confirmed, builds on our diversity and strength, as does her wealth of experience, skill, and knowledge.

Diversity is our greatest strength. pic.twitter.com/nSqLhwGMY2

— House Armed Services Democrats (@HASCDemocrats) July 21, 2023