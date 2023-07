Felbukkant egy videó, amelyen Prigozsin üdvözli a Wagner-csapatokat Fehéroroszországban

Yevgeny Prigozhin sighted! He says Wagner will “be here in Belarus for some time” before “gathering our strength and heading off for Africa.”

“We may return to [fight in Ukraine] when we will be certain that we won’t be made to disgrace ourselves and our experience,” he added. pic.twitter.com/G4W2uWSjNC

— max seddon (@maxseddon) July 19, 2023