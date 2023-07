Ismeretlen eredetű, hengeralakú tárgyra bukkantak az ausztrál partoknál

Last friday, people in Australia reported seeing a comet/UFO in the sky which turned out to be the LVM3 rocket that launched #Chandrayaan3.

And now, the third stage of a PSLV rocket has washed ashore on the coast of Green Head, Western Australia! #ISRO pic.twitter.com/FFVwhooSyE

— Debapratim (@debapratim_) July 17, 2023