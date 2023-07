Először születtek pandaikrek Dél-Koreában

The Everland Resort’s giant panda, Hua Ni, who is living in South Korea, gave birth to female twins on July 7. This is the first pair of giant panda cubs born overseas this year and the first set of giant panda twins born in South Korea, according to the China Conservation and… pic.twitter.com/clFQ0wiA8z

— Global Times (@globaltimesnews) July 11, 2023