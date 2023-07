Tajvan bekeményít: iszonyatosan felpörgeti rakétagyártását a kínai fenyegetésekre válaszolva

The Hsiung Feng IIE is a subsonic land-attack cruise missile. It has a 600 km range, and is the only one of Taiwan’s Hsiung Feng cruise missile variants specifically designed for land-attack missions. An extended range HF-2E variant is reportedly under development. pic.twitter.com/pyaAzTZI16

