150 letartóztatás, felgyújtott épületek, kiégett autók – forrong Franciaország

On Tuesday, a 17-year-old delivery driver was shot and killed by police in a Paris suburb. Protesters shot fireworks at police and set cars ablaze just hours after French Pres. Macron deplored the shooting as “inexplicable and inexcusable” on Wednesday. https://t.co/AmF2p0LdM6 pic.twitter.com/ULbmXQg7RZ

— CBS News (@CBSNews) June 29, 2023