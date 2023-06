Az ukrán erők megsemmisítettek egy lőszerraktárt a herszoni régió orosz ellenőrzésű részén

Explosions rang out in the temporarily occupied Genichesk and Skadovsk, south of Kherson oblast.

Local residents also report explosions at the RU warehouse in the temporarily occupied Rykov in the Kherson region. Detonation is underway at the site.#counteroffensive 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/wgTFmddtor

— Ukraine Front Lines (@EuromaidanPR) June 18, 2023