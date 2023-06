Zelenszkij: Egy hét múlva válnak ismertté a kahovkai vízerőmű felrobbantásának következményei

Russia has been controlling the dam and the entire Kakhovka HPP for more than a year. It is physically impossible to blow it up somehow from the outside, by shelling. It was mined by the Russian occupiers. And they blew it up.

Russia has detonated a bomb of mass environmental… pic.twitter.com/ki7TAsIsNZ

— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 6, 2023