Megkezdődhet a Jemen partjainál rozsdásodó Safer olajtanker kiürítése

A UN operation to avert an oil spill in the Red Sea by salvaging a decaying supertanker is moving forward this week.

The tanker, FSO Safer, holds more than 1 million barrels of oil, about four times the amount leaked in the Exxon Valdez spill. https://t.co/pGxxMX7gSz

