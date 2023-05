Eldőlt, hol folytatja Tucker Carlson

On this platform, unlike the one-way street of broadcast, people are able to interact, critique and refute whatever is said.

And, of course, anything misleading will get @CommunityNotes.

I also want to be clear that we have not signed a deal of any kind whatsoever. Tucker is… https://t.co/0TMjuYnKUp

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2023