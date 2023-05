Elhunyt a legendás zongoraművész, a világhírű Beaux Arts Trio alapítója

Legendary German-born, Israeli-American pianist Menahem Pressler died today, aged 99.

Dean of Jacobs School of Music, Abra Bush, described him as a “brilliant pianist” who has “left an indelible mark on generations of pianists”.

