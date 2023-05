On behalf of 🇭🇺, I wish God to bless King Charles III and Queen Camilla on this memorable day for your family and nations. I am confident that British-Hungarian relations will continue to strengthen under your reign. God save the king! Long may you reign.🇬🇧

