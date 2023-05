A Wagner-csoport vezetője bejelentette, kivonulnak Bahmutból

A statement from Wagner PMC group by Prigozhin.

Prigozhin claims that Wagner will leave Bakhmut by May 10 and hand over positions to the troops of the Russian Federation and ‘lick their wounds’.

“Because, in the absence of ammunition, they are doomed to a senseless death.” pic.twitter.com/WnHdG3pUrk

