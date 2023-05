Dánia rekordösszegű katonai támogatást nyújt Ukrajnának

“Denmark allocates a new package of military aid to Ukraine, worth $250 million,” said the head of the Ministry of Defense Troels Lund Poulsen. The funds will be used for the purchase of demining machines, ammo, field bridges and air defense equipment. https://t.co/1I97EgBVqZ

