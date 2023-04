Lőszer esett le egy orosz vadászgépről, többen megsérültek Belgorodban

❗️ Russian Defense Ministry commented on the explosion in #Belgorod

“In the evening of April 20, while performing a flight of a Su-34 aircraft of the Air Force over the city of Belgorod, there was an accidental fall of an aircraft munition,” the ministry said in a statement.… pic.twitter.com/rnFmIVdP91

