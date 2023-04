Transznemű influenszerrel reklámoz női sportruhákat a Nike

Meet NIKE WOMEN’S Newest Ambassador…a biological man.

Dylan Mulvaney is now being paid 💰by Nike Women to promote sports bras- even though he’s a man!

Another day, another company slapping all women in the face by mocking them and paying a man to take their place! #nike… pic.twitter.com/XK33HJYo63

— Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 5, 2023