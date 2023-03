Tűz ütött ki egy kompon a Fülöp-szigeteknél, többen életüket vesztették

LOOK: The passenger boat MV Lady Mary Joy 3 caught fire off the waters of Baluk-Baluk Island, Hadji Muhtamad, Basilan on Wednesday night.

At least 12 people died including a 6-month old baby and 3 other children, authorities said.

(📸 Coast Guard Station Basilan / FB) pic.twitter.com/UnRR302np2

