Elpusztult a „világ legmagányosabb bálnája”

Kiska, “the world’s loneliest whale” and the last captive orca in Canada, has died.

After being captured from the wild in 1979, she spent her life in various marine parks before ending up at Marineland, where she spent the last twelve years of her life in solitary confinement. pic.twitter.com/Tl05iiRrlN

