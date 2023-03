At the age of 76, Dick Fosbury 🇺🇲 dies.

He is considered one of the most influential athletes in history, inventing the back-first technique in the men’s High Jump!

He won Gold in the event at the Olympic Games in 1968 with 2.24m. pic.twitter.com/78lQ19OYqx

— oluwadare (@Track_Gazette) March 13, 2023