Elpusztult az ázsiai gepárd egyik utolsó példánya Iránban

Rest in peace my beloved Piruz. A victim of Khamenei’s jealousy. A victim of neglect at the hands of the Islamic regime. Not even an animal can live a good life in Iran. We are all heartbroken to hear of your passing Piruz Jan 💔 pic.twitter.com/2SGwETQbCh

— Vahram🌞🦁≠ 𐎠𐎾𐎹 𐭥𐭫𐭧𐭫𐭠𐭭 (@BehdinEran) February 28, 2023