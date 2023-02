Az egész világon azt találgatják, mi lehet az, amit a partra mosott a víz

The mysterious ball appears to be made of metal, forced the closing off of a beach in Japan 🇯🇵 as explosive experts examined it & still have NO freaking idea what it can be@airlockben pointed out the helicopter video of 2 agents x-raying da ball 👇🏻https://t.co/1fnM7FjPIL https://t.co/UW3OEhIjmw pic.twitter.com/21Vn0GLliW

— Saad Abedine (@SaadAbedine) February 22, 2023