Elszólta magát a CNN riportere: csak Biden látogatása alatt szóltak a szirénák Kijevben

Wow, the air siren going off as Biden stumbled through Kyiv was fake

“I’ve been here for the past five days. I have not heard any explosions. I have not heard any air sirens, until about half an hour ago, right when Joe Biden was in the center of Kyiv”

pic.twitter.com/UClM2cB0we

— DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) February 20, 2023