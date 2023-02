Elhunyt a legendás amerikai gátfutó

USATF is saddened to hear of the passing of Greg Foster, one of America’s hurdle greats.

A legend in the track and field community, Foster was an Olympic silver medalist and three time world champion in the 110m hurdles.

📸: Tony Duffy/Getty Images pic.twitter.com/0TKWXWmpSx

— USATF (@usatf) February 21, 2023