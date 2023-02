Bahmuthoz közeli település elfoglalását jelentette be a Wagner csoport vezetője

Wagner PMCs have reached Krasna Hora. Which means the final escape route for Ukrainians is the Bohdanivka settlement, that lets them go past Chasiv Yar and reach Ukrainian-controlled Hryhorivka.

Securing Bohdanivka would begin the siege of Bakhmut pic.twitter.com/hd3zCh5hHX

— LogKa (@LogKa11) February 12, 2023